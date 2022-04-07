Great weather for some golf
On Wednesday the ladies played a Par event
Winners on the day:
Div 1: Liz Harding -1, Justine Makeham - 2 and Sandra Holmes -2
NTP's
7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds - Maxine McCormack
13th sponsored by Uplands P/L - Sandra Holmes
Ball comp. winners: Liz, Justine and Sandra
Saturday was a Single Stroke being the 2nd round of GNSW Medals.
Medal winners on the day:
A Grade: Justine Makeham 80 nett
B Grade: Cathy Aiken 78 nett
C Grade: Pammie McCloy 82 nett
Winners on the day:
Div 1: Kate Cooper 73 nett
Div 2: Amber Roles 77 nett
NTP's:
7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds: Amber Roles
13th sponsored by Uplands P/L: Pammie McCloy
Ball winners: Kate 73 nett, Amber 77 nett, Leanne Slater 77 nett, Cathy Aiken 78 nett
2 players
Last Wednesday we had a 'Wear White for Warnie Day' with a donation barrel on the bar for anyone who wanted to donate to the flood victims. $151.00 was collected and has been donated to the flood victims though GIVIT. Thank you everyone!
Tomorrow is The Brian Gales Memorial 4 Ball Medley sponsored by the Keevil family and Marg Gales and family. Wednesday will be a stroke round being the 2nd Round of GolfNSW Medals - Wednesday.
Numbers are down at the moment but the weather is great and the course is perfect. Come on everyone, let's have a hit!