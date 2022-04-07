  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Local Sport

Great weather for some golf

Local Sport

On Wednesday the ladies played a Par event

Winners on the day:

Div 1: Liz Harding -1, Justine Makeham - 2 and Sandra Holmes -2

NTP's

7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds - Maxine McCormack

13th sponsored by Uplands P/L - Sandra Holmes

Ball comp. winners: Liz, Justine and Sandra

Saturday was a Single Stroke being the 2nd round of GNSW Medals.

Medal winners on the day:

A Grade: Justine Makeham 80 nett

B Grade: Cathy Aiken 78 nett

C Grade: Pammie McCloy 82 nett

Winners on the day:

Div 1: Kate Cooper 73 nett

Div 2: Amber Roles 77 nett

NTP's:

7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds: Amber Roles

13th sponsored by Uplands P/L: Pammie McCloy

Ball winners: Kate 73 nett, Amber 77 nett, Leanne Slater 77 nett, Cathy Aiken 78 nett

2 players

Last Wednesday we had a 'Wear White for Warnie Day' with a donation barrel on the bar for anyone who wanted to donate to the flood victims. $151.00 was collected and has been donated to the flood victims though GIVIT. Thank you everyone!

Tomorrow is The Brian Gales Memorial 4 Ball Medley sponsored by the Keevil family and Marg Gales and family. Wednesday will be a stroke round being the 2nd Round of GolfNSW Medals - Wednesday.

Numbers are down at the moment but the weather is great and the course is perfect. Come on everyone, let's have a hit!

Justine Makeham A Grade Medal, Amber Roles B Grade Medal, Kate Cooper Div 1, Cathy Aiken Div 2 and Pammie McCloy C Grade Medal. Photo: Supplied

Justine Makeham A Grade Medal, Amber Roles B Grade Medal, Kate Cooper Div 1, Cathy Aiken Div 2 and Pammie McCloy C Grade Medal. Photo: Supplied