Great weather for some golf

On Wednesday the ladies played a Par event Winners on the day: Div 1: Liz Harding -1, Justine Makeham - 2 and Sandra Holmes -2 NTP's 7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds - Maxine McCormack 13th sponsored by Uplands P/L - Sandra Holmes Ball comp. winners: Liz, Justine and Sandra Saturday was a Single Stroke being the 2nd round of GNSW Medals. Medal winners on the day: A Grade: Justine Makeham 80 nett B Grade: Cathy Aiken 78 nett C Grade: Pammie McCloy 82 nett Winners on the day: Div 1: Kate Cooper 73 nett Div 2: Amber Roles 77 nett NTP's: 7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds: Amber Roles 13th sponsored by Uplands P/L: Pammie McCloy Ball winners: Kate 73 nett, Amber 77 nett, Leanne Slater 77 nett, Cathy Aiken 78 nett 2 players Last Wednesday we had a 'Wear White for Warnie Day' with a donation barrel on the bar for anyone who wanted to donate to the flood victims. $151.00 was collected and has been donated to the flood victims though GIVIT. Thank you everyone! Tomorrow is The Brian Gales Memorial 4 Ball Medley sponsored by the Keevil family and Marg Gales and family. Wednesday will be a stroke round being the 2nd Round of GolfNSW Medals - Wednesday. Numbers are down at the moment but the weather is great and the course is perfect. Come on everyone, let's have a hit!

