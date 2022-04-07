Playing where it's nice all year round

sport, local-sport,

A better roll up this week with eighteen members playing three games of seven ends. The Club Vouchers winner this week was won by Libby Johnson. Winning the night with twenty nine points and three wins were Barry Johnson, Thelma Roberts and Wilma Galvan. Runners up, winning three games also, and scoring twenty seven points were Wal Penfold Jenny Butcher and Andrew Lesiuk. Dates for your diaries The weekend of 28th and 29th May. Bowls at Yenda. Names to be in by 14th May. Cootamundra Fun Day 19th June. Young will be having a Fun day on July 3rd. We are unable to play bowls on April 27th due to the refurbishment of the renovated Services Club. The Young District Indoor Bowls meet at the Services Club on Wednesday nights, 6:30 pm for a 7pm start.

