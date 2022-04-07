news, local-news,

Local music enthusiasts are invited to attend a world premiere involving the Young Town Band. The Young Town Band have commissioned a brand new concert band piece of work from the Australian Composer - Daniel Brinsmead. The band will be 'World Premiering' this piece on Sunday 24th April at the Young Town Hall. Other concert Bands from ACT and NSW have been invited to perform it with the Young Town Band and should therefore have a very large performance band. The concert will start at 6pm in the Hall which will include separate performances by some of the visiting concert bands as well as some Anzac Hymns and the Australian National Anthem, culminating with the new work. Given COVID-19 has caused so much disarray to the arts community, this is a sign of a return to successful live performances in Young. We anticipate members of bands from Canberra, Sydney and many of the regional community bands of NSW and the Hilltops Region as well as members of the Young Conservatorium of Music. The bands will combine on the 24th and rehearse for the first time the new work throughout the day and be ready to perform it at 6pm. It will be a fun day of collaborations, old friends and new, excitement of a new work and much more. It is entry by donation for the concert so we expect a large audience in the Young Town Hall concert as a show of support for the community. The Young Town Band has a proud history of some 160 years since it's inception and this recent history of COVID with its difficulties, now shows a strong prosperity as we move forward. To register your desire to play, or to enquire about joining the Young Town Band or even to attend as audience at the world premiere concert, please email rodney.clancy@icloud.com. We invite all to attend and show the country what music making in a community can still do.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/bd6ed9fb-8f06-4cd0-ad62-cd9d7c173b95.jpg/r2_84_902_592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A world premiere