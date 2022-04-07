Service changes at local hospitals

news, local-news,

Murrumbidgee Local Health District has announced temporary changes to three of its health facilities due to workforce shortages. MLHD has advises the changes at Cootamundra, Batlow and Jerilderie will take place at over the coming weeks. "In addition to these shortages, further pressures to staffing are now occurring due to furloughed staff and unplanned leave caused by rising levels of COVID-19 transmission in the community," a MLHD spokesperson said. "From Monday 11 April, overnight emergency department (ED) opening times will be temporarily reduced at Batlow and Jerilderie Multipurpose Services. "In addition, around 50 non-urgent elective surgical patients at Cootamundra Hospital will be offered their surgeries at other nearby hospitals." MLHD believe the temporary changes at Batlow, Jerilderie and Cootamundra will support the staff and ensure the continuation of safe, high-quality healthcare services for patients while nursing recruitment continues. "Batlow and Jerilderie emergency departments will temporarily reduce operational hours from 24 hours to 7am - 10pm from Monday 11 April," the spokesperson said. "There are currently an average of 3-5 presentations a month during these hours at these facilities." MLHD has advised patients from Batlow requiring ED treatment between the hours of 10pm and 7am should present to Tumut Hospital or call 000 for an ambulance. Similarly patients from Jerilderie requiring ED treatment between the hours of 10pm and 7am are advised to present to Finley Hospital or call 000 for an ambulance. "MLHD will continue to work closely with NSW Ambulance to maintain 24/7 access to emergency care and facilitate rapid transfers to the closest specialist care centre when required," the spokesperson said. "Non-urgent elective surgical patients at Cootamundra Hospital will be offered their surgeries at other nearby hospitals for approximately 8 weeks commencing April 11. "Patients impacted by these changes will continue to receive their surgery within the required clinical timeframes and will be contacted to discuss alternative hospitals. "If required, financial assistance and support can be offered with transport and accommodation." MLHD assures communities of its intent to restore services as soon as possible. "The temporary service changes are in place to ensure wellbeing of our existing staff while allowing for new staff to be trained, upskilled and supported," the spokesperson said. "Regional Australia is experiencing significant workforce shortages and MLHD is no exception. "We have established a Critical Vacancy Taskforce to work on short and medium-term solutions to boost workforce capacity. "We thank the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/4a9dca8a-9cc8-46d4-95b5-d21ce1a94204.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Service changes at local hospitals