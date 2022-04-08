Second come and try soccer day this Saturday

sport, local-sport,

After a great hit out last Saturday and a ton of goals the second Young Lions Soccer Club come and try day is this Saturday with the club super excited to see everyone on the pitch once again. Teams and draw will be on the club's Facebook site from Thursday night. Just remember if you have any COVID symptoms, please do the right thing and stay home and isolate. With COVID numbers on the rise and school holidays starting some teams might be short, hence with this in mind we have extra players in all teams. If teams are uneven, we will just swap them on the day and some players might change teams at half time. These are not the proper teams, and all games should be played in a friendly manner with the option of swapping players at half time if you wish. We will have Coach/Managers looking after each ground. If your name is not on a team and you wish to play just find the Coach/Manager for that field. If you have any shirts from last season, please bring them back. With the completion of our Come and Try days you need to be registered by Saturday the 23rd of April so teams can be selected for our GALA Day on Saturday the 30th of April with our season officially kicking off on the 7th of May and finishing on the 27th of August. Age groups start from under 5s to under 17s. Our home ground is Gus Smith Oval located in Trafalgar St. To Register please Head to the play football website and enter under YoungLionsLachlan. Cost is $100 for all age groups but we encourage you to use your active kids voucher from Service NSW. Socks and shorts will be available to buy on the day, $15 socks and $25 shorts and all children are encouraged to play with football boots if possible and shin pads. Our Canteen will not be operating this weekend but we have Jemma and Brad from Yeah Brew making all your fresh coffee, hot chocolates and tea. So spread the word, Out with COVID and IN with soccer, let's play with our mates, keep fit, meet new people, and have some serious fun and maybe win a Grand Final. Cheers and keep kicking. - Paul Cameron, Young Lions Soccer Club president

Second come and try soccer day this Saturday