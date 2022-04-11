Young does well in CWA competition

news, local-news,

The Land Cooking and Handicraft Competition was held at Morongla Creek on Saturday, 12th March. Young did very well in the cooking competition. We were awarded 3rd in the Sultana Cake, 3rd in the Chocolate Cake, 3rd in the Plain Butter Cake. Yvonne Tredinnick didn't let the branch down and was awarded 3rd with her shortbread. In the Jams and Pickles Section Lyn Callaghan won 2nd prize in both the Dried Apricot Jam and Sweet Mustard Pickles. But Jan Perrin did best of all with a 1st prize in the Date and Walnut Roll. The Individual point score was won by Jean Langfield of Morongla. The judge's award for best overall item went to Jean Langfield with her assorted plain biscuits. In the Handicraft section Young again did very well. Harden won Best Display and most points Young won the trophy for most wool items. Over 80's article was won by Marge Bennington from Morongla Creek for a woollen stole. The branch project was 4 brooches and again won by Morongla. the articles that won 1st prize will now go onto State judging in May at the CWA State Conference. CWA is 100 years old this year and the early conferences were always held in Sydney so this year we again are holding our State Conference at Royal Randwick

