Malaysian lunch for the CWA

news, local-news,

Young Country Women's Association (CWA) celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday, 8th March. The day was celebrated by CWA Young Branch in conjunction with our Country of Study international day. This year our country of study is Malaysia and we had Malaysian food for our lunch. As such it was only appropriate that Josie and Michelle from the Young and District Multicultural Association (YADMA) were invited to join us for our meal and celebration. For our Malaysian themed lunch we enjoyed a soup with noodles, tomatoes, and various other vegetables and Roti which is a very popular flat bread in Malaysia. They are crispy, buttery and flaky, similar to pastry and originated in India before being adopted in Malaysia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/fc12dfc1-db90-4876-b23b-3363c884dd57.JPG/r11_538_4023_2805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg