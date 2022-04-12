Senior citizens return for 2022

The Young Senior Citizen's club is back for 2022 and looking forward to a much better year. The AGM held on March 24 saw a very good attendance. The newly elected Committee comprises: President - Stuart Freudenstein, Vice President - Sue Chapman, Secretary - Maureen Freudenstein, Treasurer - Maureen Freudenstein, Assistant Treasurer - Geoff Freudenstein, Publicity Officer - Wilma Moors, Public Officer - Nancy Heffer, Patron - Pat Smyth, Committee - Jill Large, Wilma Moors, Joyce Williams, Marg Haines. There were no nominations for secretary. As a result, Maureen Freudenstein offered to stand in as secretary until such time as a volunteer comes forward to fill the position. The AGM acting chairperson was Kay McDonald. Following the election it was a great privilege to present some very long-term members with life memberships: Marie McCabe, Pat Smythe and Nancy Heffer. Between them they have served the club for approximately 80 years.
The Young Senior Citizen's club is back for 2022 and looking forward to a much better year.
Life members Marie McCabe and Nancy Heffer. Photo: Maureen Freudenstein.
The AGM held on March 24 saw a very good attendance. The newly elected Committee comprises: President - Stuart Freudenstein, Vice President - Sue Chapman, Secretary - Maureen Freudenstein, Treasurer - Maureen Freudenstein, Assistant Treasurer - Geoff Freudenstein, Publicity Officer - Wilma Moors, Public Officer - Nancy Heffer, Patron - Pat Smyth, Committee - Jill Large, Wilma Moors, Joyce Williams, Marg Haines.
There were no nominations for secretary. As a result, Maureen Freudenstein offered to stand in as secretary until such time as a volunteer comes forward to fill the position. The AGM acting chairperson was Kay McDonald.
Following the election it was a great privilege to present some very long-term members with life memberships: Marie McCabe, Pat Smythe and Nancy Heffer. Between them they have served the club for approximately 80 years.