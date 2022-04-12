news, local-news,

The Young Senior Citizen's club is back for 2022 and looking forward to a much better year. The AGM held on March 24 saw a very good attendance. The newly elected Committee comprises: President - Stuart Freudenstein, Vice President - Sue Chapman, Secretary - Maureen Freudenstein, Treasurer - Maureen Freudenstein, Assistant Treasurer - Geoff Freudenstein, Publicity Officer - Wilma Moors, Public Officer - Nancy Heffer, Patron - Pat Smyth, Committee - Jill Large, Wilma Moors, Joyce Williams, Marg Haines. There were no nominations for secretary. As a result, Maureen Freudenstein offered to stand in as secretary until such time as a volunteer comes forward to fill the position. The AGM acting chairperson was Kay McDonald. Following the election it was a great privilege to present some very long-term members with life memberships: Marie McCabe, Pat Smythe and Nancy Heffer. Between them they have served the club for approximately 80 years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/2cbfcb92-114f-4a49-9318-2b61572173b2.jpg/r3_26_851_505_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Senior citizens return for 2022