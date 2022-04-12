A huge weekend of dressage for Young riders

sport, local-sport,

It was a massive three days of competition at the Young Dressage Association Donges IGA Championships at Bendick Murrell over the weekend. Riders from across the region and the state ignored the less than ideal weather on Friday to kick off the three days of competition with a number of local riders bringing home prizes. With 211 riders, 260 horses and over 800 dressage tests the weekend is was hugely anticipated, especially after so much uncertainty over the past few years with the COVID-19 pandemic. By Thursday afternoon the Bendick Murrell grounds were awash with horsefloats and trucks as horses and riders began to set up for the massive weekend ahead. Former Young resident Kaila Simms took out the Novice Championship 2B Open on Arnage Totil Bliss and came fourth in the Preliminary Championship 1B Open with Shining Fling. Another former Young resident who did well was dentist and equine Lisa Killmore and Ramsey Creek Barrister who came second in the CU Rider Limited Prelim 1A on Friday. Belinda O'Rielly made it into the placings over the weekend with her handsome chestnut gelding MP Cavalier bringing home a third in the Novice Championship 2C AOR and fifth in the Preliminary Championship 1C AOR. Local dressage legend and icon Sue Walker and her mount For the Moment made it onto the podium in the Elementary Championship 3C Open for third and came fourth in the Elementary Championship 3B Open. Megan Hardman and her gorgeous Australian Stock Horse gelding Playmore Even Money had a busy day on Friday placing third in the CU Rider Limited Preliminary 1A and third in the CU Prelim 1B Horse. Brooke Hurth-Gye swapped the show ring for the dressage arena with her bay pony Bamborough Soloist winning third place in the CU Preliminary 1A Pony on Friday. Sharon McCarthy and her trusty gelding Fairview Nobility came fourth in the highly contested Novice 2B Horse on Saturday and on the road to recovery Georgia Corbett managed to rider her trusty Engleston Rustic Oak to fifth in the Preliminary Championship 1B AOR. Mother and daughter duo, formerly from Young and now living in Grenfell, Jackie New and Seanna New had a fantastic day in the saddle on Friday. Seanna took her off the track thoroughbred Nocatunga Stranger Danger to its first ever competition and managed to bring home a second in the CU Young Rider Prep A. Mum, Jackie, not to be outdone took her horse, previously owned by Georgia Corbett, Valiant Koda to bring home a third in the CU Prep E. Young rider Ash Carberry and her newish horse Kayla was right on the heels of Jackie with the relatively new combination coming in a very respectable fourth managing to beat more than a few adults in the CU Prep E. Well done to all of the local riders who took part over the weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/e9d34185-51a3-4146-a4e4-d349671d9419.jpg/r5_94_2010_1227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg