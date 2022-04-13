Junior Rugby League play host to YouCow Cup | Photos

sport, local-sport,

Young were able to retain the cup in 2022 with a 5-1 win, and we look forward to meeting again in Cowra next year to continue this great tradition. Thank you also to all our volunteers who assisted behind the scenes. Our volunteers are amazing and without them on the fields, on the sidelines and in the canteen, our kids wouldn't be provided with the opportunity to play in days such as this. Under 7s - Ben Callaghan: The Under 7's had our first trial game against Cowra Magpies, and it was great to welcome the Cowra team to Young. We had 9 little Pickers play and they all had a great game. Under 8s - Scott Duncan: Saturday 9th April was the first time the boots were on the turf for our Under 8s participating in the You-Cow cup! A new coach for the team Scott Duncan and trainer Reagan Duncan were excited to see what the team could do. And they did not disappoint! Lachie Corbett was outstanding scoring 3 Meat pies. Harrison Jones, Issa Ghomeil, Charlie Davis, Cruz Mills, Kyanah Cummins and Hudson Pettitt all crossed the try line earning 4 points and a much earned victory dance. Some wonderful kicking from Charlie Davis, Cruz Mills, Harrison Jones and Kyanah Cummins resulted in four conversions. Great work from Hamish Reynolds, Jake Apps, Elliot Palmer and Johno Eastwood providing heavy defence which ensured Cowra didn't cross the line as many times as Young. An overall amazing game saw Young defeat Cowra 44 - 22 at full time. Under 9s - Dale Prindable: The U9s Cherrypickers started the season with a bang. Beating Cowra 38-6. The side has new faces to the team that brings new strengths and skills. Cherrypickers defended outstanding only letting 1 try in. The Cherrypickers defended so well that Cowra didn't look like a chance of scoring. Cherrypickers attack was a amazing with strong runs, passing and fending. Tries to Memphis Perkins3, Clayton Morris, Gus Smith 2, Henry Aiken. Tries were converted by Edward Shipp, Henry Aiken, Jamaine Christian, Nixon Gault, Clayton Morris. Man of the match goes to Gus Smith for his massive runs and strong defence. Under 10s - Scott Duncan: The day started off hard for the Under 10s with the start of school holidays seeing the team down to 9 players on the field. Cowra quickly proved they would not be an easy target and crossed the line for the first try in the first few minutes of the game. The Young boys played their hearts out and put their bodies on the line as much as they could. Young try scorers were Jerakye Ballard, Jesse Gault and Toby Reynolds, with conversions from Jesse Gault and Isaac Duncan. Unfortunately, Cowra were too strong for the outnumbered locals and the game ended 48-16 Cowra's way. Under 11s - Greg Anderson: Our U11s started with a fast game in the first half scoring two tries in quick succession of one another. In the last 30secs of the first half Cowra got the ball over the line scoring their first try and with a successful conversion making the score at half time 8-6 in favour of Young. In the second half Cowra game out fighting but Young managed to keep them off the line and were able to take hold of the ball and score the first try, unfortunately our boys missed the conversion but were determined to make up for it. A knock on by Cowra hallway through the second half saw Young get hold of the ball to reset the tackle count close to the line which the team were able to use to their advantage and score another try, with a successful conversion by Jack Hunt. It was almost try for try against the two teams with Cowra scoring the next try and conversion in which Young returned with also another try and a successful conversion by Jimmy Smith. With under 3minutes to go Cowra scored yet another try with a successful conversion edging the score close together. The Young U11s were able to hold the Cowra team off the line from scoring and came away with the win 24-18. Under 12s - Michael Sutherland: The team played well in the You-Cow cup for their first game for the season. We only had 9 players available for this game so we had some of the U11's players play up with our team. Thank you to Braith Anderson, Lucas Wood, William Woods, Ryan Jewitt and Hunter Brown for stepping up and playing alongside the U12's. The boys displayed great defence and skills on the field and the first try was scored by Braith Anderson and Rhylee Dixon converted the try. 2nd try scored by Rhylee Dixon and converted by James Kelly. 3rd try for the day scored by Braith Anderson and converted by Aidan Mesa. 4th try scored by Amer Roumieh and unsuccessful kick of goal by Stewart James. The score at the end of the game was 22-10. The U12s enjoyed the game, had some fun and were happy with the win and should be proud of their efforts and well done to you all. Thank you to the U11s who played up on the day. Player of the match was Amer Roumieh and runner up was Braith Anderson. Under 13s - Phil Coddington: The Young Under 13s played a very strong Cowra side with all players putting in great efforts in both their defence and attack. They came away with a gusty 28-12 victory. Well done to the team. Under 14s - Ben Mott: Saturday's YouCow Cup match against the Cowra Magpies was tough preseason game for the Ozcott Excavations and Australian Hotel Under 14s Cherrypickers to get their first taste of footy for the year. The squad had been training well in preparation for the season with lots of skill-based games and defensive technique training while slightly disrupted with some COVID hiccups for the boys. We got off to a great start with the first try and while challenged by the tenacious Cowra side through the game we found a way through our tough defence and skilful passing and running to maintain our advantage and run out 24-14 winners in the end. Try scorers were Jarryd Foster with 2 very skilful tries out of dummy half and 1 each to Dane Mott, Archie Challen and Shaun McAlister. Dane Mott and Jack Woods both had a successful conversion each. Under 15s - Peter Butcher: All the boys played really well against Cowra for their first hit out of footy for the season and put their skills and knowledge into practice, taking away the win 38-12. Under 12sLT - Hayley Coddington: The Under 12s League tag girls had a great game against Cowra. We defended well all game and made some impressive runs to get over the try line in a 56-0 win. Everyone should be extremely proud of themselves, showing some wonderful sportsmanship throughout the game. Looking forward to watching these girls build their confidence and skills over the season. Under 14sLT - Alf Bedford: The U14 league tag girls started the season with an impressive win going up 30 to 10. The girls were working together in attack and defence well and strung together some nice tries. With huge numbers in this team, it will be hard to pick the Saturday side from town comp each week if they keep performing as they did on Saturday. Special mention to Mia Davidson, and Lucy Eastwood on strong performances!

Junior Rugby League play host to YouCow Cup | Photos