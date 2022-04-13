YADMA celebrate 10 years

news, local-news,

On March 19 Young and District Multicultural Association Inc. (YADMA) celebrated its 10 year anniversary which fell in line with Harmony Day with a big gala dinner. The event was held at the Young Golf Club with Deputy Mayor Alison Foreman and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke welcoming everyone and starting the function. YADMA president Josie Johnson gave a welcome address. The night featured amazing multicultural performances of: Brian Lorenz who was the master of the ceremonies, truly entertained all the guests by serenading and dancing with them and singing popular songs for everyone to enjoy. Raffle draws and prizes generated proceeds to be donated to the NSW flood appeal. This was followed by the Multicultural Fashion parade which show-cased stunning diverse costumes from different countries. The winners of the best multicultural costume female category were, Preetinder Kaur who won first prize and the second prize winner was Ivy Belcher and Pierre won the third prize. The winners of best in Multicultural costume male category were Erwin Biuernhoffer who won the first prize and Colin Durham who won the second prize. After the fashion parade, the whole group sang the song "We are Australian" which was very relevant and meaningful to the event. Cutting of the 10th year anniversary cake was also conducted with the Deputy Mayor Alison Foreman together with the officers and members of YADMA. The last part of the event ended with an open dance floor for everyone to have a disco dance. Thanks to our DJ Aaron Mendoza of A3 Sounds. The success of the celebration wouldn't be possible without the support from Hilltops Council, Young Services and Citizen Club, Southeast Slopes Credit Union, Hilltops Retreat Motor Inn, LJ Hooker Young, S & AJ, The Bistro, Prouds Jewellery, The Loft, Bruces's Mensland, Jewelz and Things, Fallon Building, Flourish Australia, Ivy Belcher, David Gibson, Wilma O'Brien, Minda Mendoza, Marianne Douglas, Josie Johnson, Judy Mercer, and Tess Davis.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/a549ded6-065a-4c2a-816c-18d3727ce8d9.JPG/r3_204_1077_811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

YADMA celebrate 10 years