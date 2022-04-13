news, local-news,

Kids from all across the local region have made their way to Sydney this week to represent their home towns and regions in the prestigious state paraders and young judges finals at the 200th Sydney Royal Easter Show. Winners in the state competitions will go on to compete in the national competition also held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Locally there are contestants from Coolac, Cowra, Forbes, Grenfell, Harden, Parkes, Peak Hill, Quandialla and Young. The state judges and paraders competition brings together the best young judges and paraders aged 15 to 25 in each region to compete at the state finals. Locally the contestants and their specialties are: Coolac - Ellie Ward: Cattle Parading Cowra - Jada Buchanan: Cattle Parading. James Hazell: Cattle Parading. Tatianna Hazell: Beef Cattle Judging and Fruit and Vegetable Judging. Forbes - Jack Whitty: Beef Cattle and Meat Breeds Sheep Judging Grenfell - Oscar Schafer: Cattle Parading, Michelle Walker: Merino Fleece Judging. Harden - Patrick Davis: Merino Sheep Judging. April Drew: Fruit and Vegetable Judging. Parkes - Nathan Francis: Merino Sheep and Merino Fleece. Thomas Barker: Meat Breeds Sheep Judging. Peak Hill - Shaun Kopp: Merino Sheep Judging Quandialla - Dana Yerbury: Cattle Parading. Young - Dominic Edwards: Cattle Parading. President of AgShows NSW Tim Capp said the state finals are a prestigious and exciting celebration of future talent in agriculture. "We would like to wish all competitors representing their regions the best of luck in the state competition," Mr Capp said. "It is so important for these young people to grow their confidence, expand their networks, and increase their agricultural knowledge. Not all competitors are from a farming background and this competition is a great way to learn valuable skills for life." Royal Agricultural Society of NSW/AgShows NSW State Finals Timetable

Young judges go head to head this Easter break