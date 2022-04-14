news, local-news,

Temora Police have said an investigation is underway after fire destroyed a house in Temora last night. According to police just after 9pm on Wednesday 13 April, 2022, emergency services were called to a house on Aurora St, Temora, following reports of a fire. "NSW Fire and Rescue attended and located the structure well alight," a police spokesperson said. "The blaze was extinguished; however, the house sustained significant damage." Police have said the sole occupant of the home was uninjured. "Officers attached to Riverina Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze," the spokesperson said. "Police are treating the fire as suspicious and are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed suspicious activity to come forward." Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/2852c240-8677-486d-b748-c697394c03d0.jpg/r0_49_800_501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Investigation underway into suspicious house fire