YOUNG coach Duncan Cameron is looking forward to getting a gauge on exactly where his team sits when they take on Wagga United in round two. The Lions could have hardly been more impressive in the opening round, putting Henwood Park away 5-0 at home at Hall Bros Oval in Young. Young have been one of the most consistent performers over the past couple of Pascoe Cup seasons and made a clear statement in round one that they again intend to challenge for the title. Cameron said the 5-0 win over Henwood Park exceeded all expectations. "It was great, really stoked. Especially to score five goals. That was a big positive," Cameron said. "Obviously our intention was to make a great start at home, have a positive start to the season and to get five goals, I couldn't ask for much more. "Our only downfall I was disappointed with was that we were up 4-0 at half-time and that second half, I would have loved to have gone on with it a bit more. To finish it off really, but I can't be disappointed with 5-0, especially against a team like Henwood Park, who have been up there for so many years." Mitch Cameron started the season with a bang, scoring three goals, while Clancy Hislop and Jardi McAnespie also got on the scoreboard. Cameron was also impressed by the returning Jack Castle in defence, as well as the ever-reliable Jake Burns. Young will now travel to Wagga to take on United in round two, a game Cameron is looking forward to. "I don't think we've played Wagga United in a year and a half, to be quite honest. It will be really good to see what they're doing," he said. "Things are looking bright on their side of things so it will be a really good challenge to see where we're sitting because I think they'll be one of the teams, those top six teams that are all pushing for finals." Wagga United come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with South Wagga in round one. The game starts at 3.20pm at Rawlings Park on Sunday.

