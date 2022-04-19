Sophie named NSW ASH Junior Judging champion at Sydney

news, local-news,

Sophie Grainger was named the NSW State Champion Australian Stock Horse (ASH) Junior Judge at the Sydney Royal Easter Show last week. The win now means the 16-year-old will return next year to compete in the National Championships to be held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Sophie was selected to represent the Riverina Branch of the Australian Stock Horse Association after competing at the NSW ASH Youth Championships in December last year where she not only competed in the Junior Judging but also rode as well. The Junior Judging at Sydney Royal required the competitors to judge four horses on their type, confirmation, presentation, movement and behaviour. The competitors were asked to place the horses and those who placed the same order as the Judge were then interviewed on their choices. Sophie said she was drawn to the horses that were most true to Stock Horse type and managed to place the horses the same order as the judge did. "I was most drawn to the ones that were the most similar to the definition of a true Stock Horse type," Sophie said. On top of the Junior Judging Sophie was also given the opportunity to ride the Combaning Stock Horses and Darcy Schlieb's horse Combaning Downs Elect in an ASH Ladies Association class. Only eight weeks earlier Sophie was injured at school, required surgery and was not able to ride, so it didn't look like she would be able to compete at Sydney, yet she was able to jump in the saddle and compete. "I really want to thank Rachel, Darcy, Jackie and Vicki Norris, Bronwyn Parker and Natasha Holland," Sophie said. "If it wasn't for them helping me I wouldn't have been able to compete."

