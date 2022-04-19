news, local-news,

With events continuing to happen this week the latest results have come through from the Sydney Royal Easter Show horse section with a number of successes for local riders and horses. From Young the mother and daughter duo of Tracie and Tahlia Wells had a great 10 days away taking third in the Australian National Saddlehorse Association (ANSA) Saddlehorse Gelding any age over 15hh and not exceeding 16hh with their gorgeous black Australian Stock Horse Costar. The success continued with their big bay thoroughbred, the well known and supported Asman coming third in ANSA Saddlehorse Gelding any age over 16hh, third in the ANSA Saddlehorse Stallion, Mare or Gelding over 16hh, fourth in the Thoroughbred Gelding 4 years and over, over 16hh, to be led, fifth in the Novice Hack over 16.2hh and fifth in the Open Hack over 16.2hh. It was an amazing first show for Tori and Leanne Wall's cute pony Bamborough Ari who won his Novice Show Hunter Pony over 13hh ne 13.2hh, came second in the Open Show Hunter 13 ne 13.2hh and also placed fifth in their Australian Saddle Pony Mare or Gelding over 12.2hh ne 13.2hh. There are still a few results to come in, however Bridget Sell, Michelle Walton and Marita Cameron have had a great first Royal with Note To Self who came sixth in her Thoroughbred Mare 4 years and over not exceeding 16hh, to be led class. Marita looked amazing as she and the young mare stepped into the main arena and by the looks of the updates that have been coming through, we will be able to report some more fantastic results for the sisters very soon. Congratulations also goes out to Heather and Philip Oxenham who placed fifth in the Business/Delivery Vehicle on Parade class with Benwerrin Park Lady Audra, Benwerrin Park Clare and Benwerrin Park Prestige.

The great Sydney Royal Easter Show results keep on coming