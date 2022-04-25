news, local-news,

In a shock and disappointing announcement for the local community staff and volunteers at the Salvation Army Family Store were told last week they would be closing. Major Wendy Hateley from the Salvation Army has said the Family Store in Young will close on June 10, 2022 due to low sales and high costs. "We cannot justify the amount of money spent on keeping the store open against the sales it brings in," Major Hateley said. According to the Major the money that has been keeping the store open will be redirected into serving the community. "We will be able to serve the community better redirecting these funds to meet local needs," she said. The Salvation Army have said that the amount of rubbish that has been dumped at the store bins, the lack of quality in donations and the impact of COVID have resulted in a lack of financial viability and the closure of the store after nine years. "The store will cease providing a pick-up service for donations at the end of April and will no longer accept any donations after May 16, 2022 as it endeavours to run out its stock before closing," Major Hateley said. "We realise that this decision may upset some in the Young Community, however we need to be good stewards of the money entrusted to us. "With a number of other similar styled op-shops in the local community, we know that the people of Young will still be able to source good second-hand items. "The store will be holding a sale until close of trading, so come in and grab a bargain! "Don't wait until the last minute though as that item you had your eye on may go much sooner."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/49596e7a-9824-40d5-8016-a2fc79108b05.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg