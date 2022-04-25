news, local-news,

Locals have been left in shock after a man died when he came off his motorcycle at Koorawatha on Saturday. According to police a group of six motorcyclists were riding south on the Olympic Highway at Koorawatha about 5.50pm on Saturday 23 April 2022, when one rider came off his motorbike. Police believe the 39-year-old man slid about 50m along the roadway and was hit by a northbound SUV. Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene. Officers attached to The Hume Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident. The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old man, was taken for mandatory testing. Police have said a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/a6f45b88-8356-4f1d-8718-eb8948a75fda.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Motorcyclist dies after crash at Koorawatha