A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help a local family after the shock loss of one of its member over the weekend. Friends of the family have set the Go Fund Me page up to help Adam's wife pay for the funeral and other costs as his family and friends deal with the tragedy of the accident that took Adam's life. Anyone who would like to donate is able to do so by going to the page set up by Mel Miller at https://gofund.me/34b22734. Our thoughts are with Adam's family and friends at this very difficult time.

Go Fund Me set up to help local family