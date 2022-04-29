Five minutes with Marg Roles

news, local-news,

Ever thought about what crazy thing you'd try if it was guaranteed you couldn't fail? Or what your final meal would be if you were on death row? Well Roz Hall Farlam has and she asked some well known locals a few Proustian-style questions to get inside their heads. This week Hilltops mayor Marg Roles took up the challenge which is impressive considering she's in the middle of battling a case of covid - no wonder her current state of mind is fuzzy! Thank you Marg and we wish you a speedy recovery. What is your current state of mind? Fuzzy - I'm in the middle of the dreaded covid - headaches not so bad but a bit wobbly on the pins. What is your idea of perfect happiness? To be happy is to be content in the moment. Situations change all the time. What is your greatest fear? When our children were growing up and we were living on the farm, I always said that my favourite time of the day was the evening when I knew everyone was safe. We never want to lose that safety. What is your happiest memory? How could I not be happy when surrounded by family. What is your most marked characteristic? A long time ago I was an exchange student in the USA. My English teacher told me that I was "the best procrastinator he had ever met!" If you knew you couldn't fail, what would you try? With our world facing the crisis of climate change who would not try to change the way humans operate on the planet. If you could get away with any crime, what would it be? I'm not sure I can answer this question - it might incriminate me in the future! What would you like to come back as in your next life? I like the Hindu belief that the soul passes through a cycle of successive lives. The next incarnation is always dependent on how the previous life was lived (karma). I hope my karma is positive. What historical figure do you admire and why? At the moment I am reading about Toshiko Kishida, one of the first Japanese feminists. History is no longer just a chronicle of kings and statesmen, of people who wielded power, but of ordinary women and men engaged in manifold tasks. Women's history is an assertion that women have a history. What is your favourite colour? I write this sitting at the window looking out onto the garden appreciating the multiple shades of green and the autumn colours of the leaves. What talent would you most like to have? It must be wonderful to have a skill or talent that gives pleasure to others. However, someone has to appreciate that talent - not such a bad role to have. What would be your death-row meal? I'm feeling a bit as if I am on covid death row & don't want to eat at all! However, an icy crisp glass of bubbles, with a slice of strawberry or peach might just ease the pain.

