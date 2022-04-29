From the Young Lions Den

news, local-news,

The Lions Club of Young held their dinner meeting, where member Geoff Freudenstein introduced a guest, Mary Storm. Mary came from Beijing and has lived in Australia for 6 years. Mary shared with the members her experiences as a Lions member in China for 10 years. Members where interested to hear of the fundraising events that took place at her Beijing club. Mary emphasised that she and her fellow members concentrated on service to the community. Our members welcome Mary and hope to work with her in the future.

