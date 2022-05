sport, local-sport,

There was plenty of soccer action at Gus Smith Oval in Young on Saturday with the Young Lions Soccer Club hosting its annual Gala Day to kick off the start of the 2022 Junior Soccer Season. Teams from Grenfell, Forbes and Young converged despite the miserable start to the day, eager to take to the field and take possession of the ball. Check out some of the photos from the day. Photos: Zara Hewson, Natalie Apps and Rebecca Hewson.

