From the commander's desk: Missing persons

From the 9,799 Missing Persons in 2020, around 47 per cent were female and 52 per cent were male. Juveniles make up 36 per cent of reports with adults totalling around 63 per cent. The Missing Persons Registry (MPR) oversees current Missing Persons and cases dating back to 1945. In 2019 there was a total of 769 Long Term Missing Persons across NSW however by the end of 2020 this number was reduced to 757. NSW Police MPR provides Operational Support to our police in the field to locate persons reported as 'Missing'. About 99 per cent of missing persons are located, often with the help of the community. It is important for people to be aware that being reported missing is not a crime and that it is the aim of the NSW Police Force to ascertain if the missing person is safe and well. To report a missing person, you should attend a police station or if this is not possible arrange for police to visit you. You can also ask police to arrange for an interpreter. If you have current concerns for the safety and wellbeing of any person and they are missing you can report it immediately to police. You do not have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing and it is not an offence for a person to go missing. When you file a missing person report it will help police if you can bring or have with you the following information: To search for a missing person, or view people who are missing, please visit https://apps.police.nsw.gov.au/missingpersonsenquiry/Search.jsp

