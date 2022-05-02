A close finish in the Young Open at the Golf Club

sport, local-sport,

Saturday and Sunday was the Young Open sponsored by the Young Services Club, Dunk Insurance, Hamblins Pharmacy, Ballinaclash Wines, Poppa's Fudge and Jam Factory. Saturday was a 4BBB stableford scratch and handicap. The event was Scratch winners were Geoff Walker and Allan Wilder with 39 points on a countback from Rick Oliver and James French. The Handicap event was won by Gavin Marshall and David Eade (Fairbairn) with 46 points from Jack Nicolls and Joe Roberts with 45 points. The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 13th and was won by Peter Kirkwood. The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Sam Wuvuai and George Nemeth. Balls went down to 34 individual points on a countback. There were 35 players. Sunday was the Young Open Single Stroke Tournament. The scratch winners were A.Grade - Geoff Walker 74, B.Grade - Joseph Roberts 84 and C.Grade - Mick Shultz 85. The scratch runners up were A.Grade - Jake Veney 75 on a countback, B.Grade - Peter Terry 86 and C.Grade - Geoff Connelly 88. The handicap winners were A.Grade - Mark Crutcher 70 nett on a countback, B.Grade - Greg Murray 74 nett and C.Grade - Matthew Brown 71 nett. The handicap runners up were A.Grade - Ian Page 70 nett, B.Grade - Ian Tierney 75 nett and C.Grade - Garry Tamainu 74 nett. NTP winners were Chris Flack 83 cm on the 7th and Richard Apps 6m on the 16th. NTP second shot winners were A.Grade -Shaun Rolfe 2315 cm on the 3rd, B.Grade - Grant Noakes 770 cm on the 9th and C.Grade- Gary Nichols on the 13th. Longest drive on the 8th went to Simon Oakes. The $10000 Dunks Insurance Hole in One on the 17th was not struck. The Vinnies Pizza voucher winners were Eamen Coe, Sid Honeman and Elijah Patterson. There were 81 players. Next Saturday 7th May is the Cooltech refrigeration and Air Conditioning Monthly Medal. Saturday 14th May is the Watson's Garage Centenary Two Person Ambrose for Men. The following Saturday 21st May is the 2 Person Medley Ambrose Keno qualifier. The event is played in Men's, Ladies and Mixed divisions. The Wednesday Medley was washed out this week. The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Bob Martin with 22 points. Second was Col Miller with 20 points and balls went to 19 points. There were 13 players. The Kyle McGovern Electrical medley returns next Sunday. The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security jackpot will be $30. The Social Club played a 9 hole event which was won by Casey Ashton with 33 nett. Runner up was Peter Campbell with 37 nett on a countback from Paul Levett. There were 12 players.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/00af1c3e-4d3c-4c2d-943a-d1acac5fd4c0.jpeg/r3_102_1277_822_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg