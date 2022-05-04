Junior Rugby League

Saturday's round 1 game was a tough away trip to kick off the season to play Tumut in Tumut for the Ozcott Excavations and Australian Hotel Under 14s Cherrypickers. The Tumut side were a big side and started very strongly on their home turf scoring the opening try of the game after some repeat sets to take a 4-0 lead. A strong kick off following that try that found touch and regained the Pickers some possession after it had all been Tumut in the opening exchanges led to a strong individual try from Dane Mott that kicked the Cherrypickers into gear and we started to play good positive attacking footy with plenty of passing and strong running. The Pickers were very grateful to have several Under 13s back up to help us out on the day with injuries and covid playing havoc on the sides numbers. All played very strongly and had a huge hand in helping us to a strong victory. In the end the Ozcott Excavations and Australian Hotel Under 14s Cherrypickers ran away with a comfortable 40-8 victory on the famed Tumut home field of Twickenham. Try scorers were Dane Mott, Braydon Morgan with 2 each and try's to Jarryd Foster, Billy Davis, Jesse Thorp and 2 conversions to Jack Woods and 3 to Dane Mott