Junior Rugby League

Under 7s:
Prior to the commencement of round one on Friday evening, the four U7s town comp teams took part in the 1st NRL Tackle Ready Program which will run over 6wks.
PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer) - No report submitted
SHARKS (Ben Callaghan) - The sharks took on the Eels on Friday night going down 6 tries to 4 with 3 tries to Ashton Callaghan and 1 try to Lyle Fletcher. Noah took home man of the match for lots of great runs and tackles.
BRONCOS (Dale Prindable) - The Broncos had a great first game against the Panthers making great tags and running the ball with real speed. Abel, Joe, Nellie, Logan, and Casey made great runs with the ball and made some great tags. Rex, Joey, Finn, Lachlan, Spencer, and Jet shown off their speed with massive runs and scoring great tries.
EELS (Megan Holt) - With a mix of nerves and excitement the under 7's Eels took the field for the first time against the sharks. We saw some strong running by the mighty eels with some great skills shown so early in the season. Tries to Tyree Christian, Alex Holt, Charlie Shipp and Dustin Bruce. Man of the match was Dustin Bruce for his determined run to score a try.
Under 9s:
RAIDERS (Daniel Cartwright) - Great first round one game for both teams with some exciting play. For a team that is yet to train, the Raiders defence, especially on the line was a credit to them. Clayton Morris had an outstanding game, both in defence and attack and was awarded man of the match with a fantastic two try effort
STORM (Codie Freeman) - The boys had a fantastic first game with Henry Aiken taking out three tries and Zander Smith, Tom McKnight and Jamaine Christian all scoring a try each. Looking forward to working with the team, developing their attack and defensive skills over the coming weeks
RABBITOHS (Craig Gault) - Rabbitohs had a great start to the season with standout efforts in both attack and defence all game, tries were scored by Ollie Boothby who scored one and Nixon Gault scoring two. Man of the match was Ollie Boothby.
SEA EAGLES (Dean Bedford) - No report submitted
Under 11s:
DRAGONS (Kent Woods) - First night of the season was the Dragons display plenty of effort to combine as a team. Tries were scored by Joe Nichols and William Woods.
ROOSTERS (Jason Brown) - A great close game for the first round for the Roosters. The boys played really well with some excellent defence by Jimmy Smith, Tim Skelton, Jerakye Ballard and Jack Hunt. Try scorers for the game were Zander Ashton and Jimmy Smith. Looking forward to watching the team gel over the coming weeks. Man of the match was Jack Hunt
TIGERS (Robbie McCleery) - Great first game of footy by the team and felt good to shake off the first game nerves as a first-time coach. Tigers showed some solid defence throughout both halves of the game to keep the dragons from crossing their line. Great to see some first-time players getting involved and asking for the ball. One injury left us a player down late in the second half but still came away with a win on the night. Try scorers were Ryan Jewitt with two and Angus Davis and Lucas Woods each scoring one try each. Man of the match was Jai Jasprizza.
BULLDOGS (Michael Sutherland) - Well, what an exciting start to town comp with the PJ's Fast-Food Bulldogs winning against the Roosters. I'm very proud of all the new players that haven't played before that came together and they all played as a team. The boys defence and listening to what they learnt at training really showed tonight. In the first half, first receiver was Cody Morris and dummy half Jesse Gault with Braith Anderson scoring the first try. Boys all came together and gave each other support. In the second half, first receiver was Leo Holt and dummy half Oliver Orr. Braith Anderson scored two more tries to take the win against the Roosters. Well done to each of the players you all should be very proud. Man of the Match was Braith Anderson
Under 6s:
(Dale Prindable - Coach)
The U6s travelled on Saturday to play a great Tumut side and started the game awesome with a quick couple of tires to the game. The team improved their tagging in defence as the game went on. With 4 players the team played outstanding in their 1st ever Cherrypickers game. Isaac Hunt made great runs and came to score a number of times. Casey Martin was an outstanding team player going in at dummy half and sharing the ball around with all the players. Levi Walsh was the best tagger on the team as well coming away with a try. Lewis Palmer played outstanding with great carries with the ball and showing off his speed. Tries to Lewis Palmer 2, Levi Walsh 1 and help from the Tumut players scoring 6 tries.
Under 7s:
(Ben Callaghan - Coach)
The under 7s played 2 games in Tumut on Saturday. The first game against the Tumut blues was very close with tries to Ashton Callaghan (2), Jake Murray (2), Charlie Shipp (1), Joe Price (1) and Rhaeger Bloor (1). The Tumut Blues taking the win with 8 tries to 7. Rhaegar Bloor took out man of the match for lots of great runs and tackles and a sidestep down the middle. The second game was against a very strong Tumut white team, with 2 tries to Jake Murray and 1 to Lachlan McCallum. The boys showed great sportsmanship despite going down 7 to 3.
Under 8s:
(Scott Duncan - Coach)
We headed over to Tumut on Saturday for the first game for the season. The under 8s played well and started to really utilise some of the skills learnt at training. Charlie Davis crossed the line 3 times with Issa Ghoneim, Kyannah Cummins, Harrison Jones, Elliot Jones and Vinnie Wark all getting across for tries. Conversions were made by Harrison Jones and Johno Eastwood. The young team dominated the game defeating Tumut 36-0 at full time.
Under 9s:
(Dale Prindable - Coach)
The U9s Cherrypickers started the season with a bang with a great 34-12 win over Tumut. The pickers welcomed a number of new players this year and they will definitely add value and new skills to the team. Gus, Johnny, Jacob and Ebony were great in defence making a lot of tackles and leading the defence line. Haze Keaton, Nixon and Ollie made damaging runs and ran the ball really hard. Xander and Tom were great team players at dummy half and first receiver leading the team around, making great runs and great tackles. Henry, Clayton and Memphis played eyes up footy all game knowing where and when to run. Player of the Match went to Edward Shipp. Tries were scored by Henry Aiken x3, Memphis Perkins x2 and Clayton Morris x2. Goals were converted by Ollie Harden, Edward Shipp and Clayton Morris
Under 10s:
(Scott Duncan - Coach)
The rain stopped in time for the under 10s first game on Saturday which helped in defeating Tumut 44-20. Tried scored by Jai Jasprizza, Angus Davis (2), Jerakye Ballard, Toby Reynolds and Braxdyn Cross (3). Conversions were made by Jai Jasprizza, Jerakye Ballard, Jesse Gault, Braxdyn Cross, Bentley Quinn and Isaac Duncan. The second game saw the under 10s a little tired, but keen to run the ball and score more tries. Jai Jasprizza, Archie Taylor and Jesse Gault all scored one try each. Jerakye Ballard and Toby Reynolds both crossing the line twice. Conversions were made by Jai Jasprizza and Braxdyn Cross. All round good tackling and defence saw the Young team come away winners 32-12.
Under 11s:
(Greg Anderson - Coach)
The team travelled to Tumut and were keen to hit the field after their few trial games in the lead up to the commencement of the season. They hit the ground running with early tries and successful conversions. Braith Anderson, Zander Ashton and William Woods all scoring a try each and Cody Morris coming away with two. Conversions were made by Lucas Wood, Ryan Jewitt, Toby Edwards and Marshall. The U11's game away with a successful win of 28-6.
Under 12s:
Michael Sutherland (Coach)
The boys travelled to Tumut for an early start of football. Boys were a little rusty due to not much training and a few new players turning up. In the first half, first receiver was Cayden cross with Will Gibson as dummy half. First try scored by Will Butcher and try converted by James Kelly. At half time the score was 6-4 our way. In the second half, first receiver was Will Butcher with Stewart James as dummy half. Try scored by James Kelly and conversion successful by Cayden Cross. Score for the end of the game 12-10 well done to the boys on a win. We will see all players at training this week to work on our defence. Man of the match: Xavier Weston-Pritchard.
Under 13s:
(Phil Coddington - Coach)
The Yes Embroidery and Terry Bros 13's took to the field in Tumut for round one. The side got off to a great start scoring 3 tries in the first ten minutes threw great teamwork and great passes. Young went on with the job scoring 4 more tries before full time. The most pleasing thing out of the game was the defence holding a very committed Blues side to zero, final score young 42-0. Try scorers Copper Dabin 3, Harry Coddington, Kobe Owen, Oscar McCann and Gus Forbutt crossing for one each. Kobe had a great day with the boot kicking 7 from 7 conversions.
Under 14s:
(Ben Mott - Coach)
Saturday's round 1 game was a tough away trip to kick off the season to play Tumut in Tumut for the Ozcott Excavations and Australian Hotel Under 14s Cherrypickers. The Tumut side were a big side and started very strongly on their home turf scoring the opening try of the game after some repeat sets to take a 4-0 lead. A strong kick off following that try that found touch and regained the Pickers some possession after it had all been Tumut in the opening exchanges led to a strong individual try from Dane Mott that kicked the Cherrypickers into gear and we started to play good positive attacking footy with plenty of passing and strong running. The Pickers were very grateful to have several Under 13s back up to help us out on the day with injuries and covid playing havoc on the sides numbers. All played very strongly and had a huge hand in helping us to a strong victory. In the end the Ozcott Excavations and Australian Hotel Under 14s Cherrypickers ran away with a comfortable 40-8 victory on the famed Tumut home field of Twickenham. Try scorers were Dane Mott, Braydon Morgan with 2 each and try's to Jarryd Foster, Billy Davis, Jesse Thorp and 2 conversions to Jack Woods and 3 to Dane Mott
Under 15s:
(Peter Butcher - Coach)
Young Cherrypickers Under 15's got off to a good start to the season defeating Tumbarumba Greens 38-6 at Parramore Park in Wagga Wagga. The large Tumbarumba side started with some strong defence and running and were first to score however the Pickers were able to remain composed and hit back with a try soon after. As the game continued the boys used the ball well and were to simply too strong for the Tumba side. Tries went to Nick Canellis, Cooper Smith, Hardy Glover, Jesse Jewitt and Caleb Schiller (3 tries). Jesse Jewitt had a good day with the boot, kicking some impressive conversions from out wide.
Under 8 League Tag:
(Roslynn Clark - Coach)
The U8 girls had a great day of footy in Tumut and played two fantastic games of footy.
They all played really well for their first round, and we look forward to improving our skills throughout the season.
Under 10 League Tag:
(Hugh Gibson - Coach)
The girls all played well for their first game of league together with some great potential in all of the girls being displayed.
Chloe Buck scored the one and only try for the game and even though the girls ended up a loss to Tumut they all played extremely well
Under 12 League Tag:
(Hayley Coddington - Coach)
The Blank Canvas and Ingram Shearing Under 12s league tag girls played well against a fast and well organised Tumut side, with some great runs and tagging, the girls were in this game for most of it, before Tumut running a few late try's in to win 32-10
Under 14 League Tag:
(Alf Bedford - Coach)
Data from Play Rugby League: Tumut 10 to Young 6 with Mia Davidson scoring the only try and Ella Powderly making the conversion.
Under 16 League Tag:
(Tim Davidson - Coach)
Data from Play Rugby League: Tumut 4 to Young 38 with trys scored by Madi James x2, Olivia Wark, Indyana Bedford, Bella Brownlie and 2 data not recorded.
Conversions were made by Indyana Bedford, Angelic Sutherland and Olivia Wark.
