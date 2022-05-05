news, local-news,

A man has been charged over alleged drug possession and supply following extensive police investigations in the Riverina. Dale Phillip Galea, 35, of Young, appeared in Wagga Local Court via video link on Wednesday after his arrest during a vehicle stop in the Muttama area, west of Jugiong, about 1.10pm on Tuesday. Mr Galea pleaded not guilty to 14 drug charges including supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis and possess prohibited drug allegedly involving 6.4 grams of methylamphetamine. Mr Galea pleaded guilty to six traffic offences, mostly driving while disqualified. The police prosecutor told the court that she opposed granting bail. Mr Galea's solicitor told the court that his client had just started a job in construction and his grandparents were in court to support him. "This is his first time in custody and the charges are serious," the solicitor said. "The charges he has pleaded guilty to are not likely to lead to a full-time custodial sentence. "The drugs charges are mainly based on circumstantial evidence ... he is likely to be acquitted of these charges." The solicitor proffered bail conditions including an overnight curfew and no contact with other people named in the case. Magistrate Roger Prowse asked for further suggestions. "You had better come up with a suggestion that stands out like the Pyramids or Mr Galea is bound to be disappointed," Magistrate Prowse said. The solicitor offered to have Mr Galea forfeit his mobile phone. The police prosecutor said she still opposed bail. "The charges involve supplying drugs on 13 separate occasions over 30 days," she said. "There are telephone intercepts of discussions around the drug transactions. "There is a strong prosecution case and the traffic matters are also troubling for the community....there is a risk to the public." Magistrate Prowse denied bail as he said Mr Galea had shown a "substantial and ongoing disregard for the law" by driving while disqualified multiple times and there was a "very strong prosecution case" on the drugs charges. The case was adjourned to July 5 in Young Local Court. Mr Galea was arrested under Strike Force Hartt, which was established in November by officers from the Hume Police District to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Harden, Young and Jugiong areas. Police have so far charged 10 people, aged between 19 and 53 who remain before the courts, with drug offences. Investigations under Strike Force Hartt are ongoing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/d04f9ba6-a8b9-4c6b-9beb-d0f7faf56326.jpg/r2_29_1099_649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg