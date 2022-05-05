Dot retires after 43 years as a dentist

news, local-news,

Murrumbidgee Local Health District farewells Young's Senior Dental Therapist, Dot Mulquiney, after an outstanding 43 years of service. Loved by her patients and colleagues alike, a retirement morning tea was recently held at the Young Health Service and attended by both past and present team members as well as Young Cluster Manager Joanne Garlick. "Dot is loved and respected by so many work colleagues, parents and children in the community and I know she will be sadly missed," Joanne said. "We thank her for her dedication and contribution to the dental health needs the Young community and surrounds over the past 43 years." Dot attained her National Certificate in Dental Therapy at The Westmead School of Dental Therapy in 1978. Two years later she was awarded the National Certificate in Dental Therapy. Dot began her working career in Goulburn before relocating to Young where Dot was assigned to the Dental Health Clinic at the Young Public School grounds. "My assistant and I were initially based at the school, but we travelled to all outlying schools within the district to deliver oral health care to the children," Dot said. "Back then it was sometimes the only opportunity for children to be assessed and played a crucial role in keeping young mouths healthy!" According to Dot a lot has changed over the years since those first days on the job. "We worked from a transportable van for follow up appointments and to complete treatments," she said. "I think we loved seeing the children as much as they loved seeing us, and much chatter and excitement would be in the air. "It was so important for us to build healthy relationships and break some of the stigma and fear that children often had around visits to the dentist!" Dot still has the drawings and pictures that children have presented to her over the years and was gifted a book of drawings and colourings that her young patients have given her to thank her for their sparkling healthy smiles. "I feel fortunate to have worked with not only a fantastic dental team but also a super supportive community health team and alongside such amazing school principals and teachers over the years," Dot said. "Together they made our job so much easier. "It is a bitter sweet moment for me, but it is time to put my feet up and enjoy other things that put a smile on my dial!" To quote one mum's words to an anxious little child, "if the tooth fairy were real her name would be Dot." The community thanks Dot for her years of service and for helping so many locals throughout the years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/16ffa1ba-0265-466a-b214-01cd2885b022.jpg/r1_60_638_420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dot retires after 43 years as a dentist