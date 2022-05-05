Cherry King and Queen entries open for 2022

news, local-news,

The Young Cherry Festival Committee have opened up entries for the 2022 Cherry Festival King and Queen competition to the Hilltops. The annual competition is a popular part of the Cherry Festival which will return to Young this December. "An invitation is extended to those living in the Hilltops Region to join the 2022 National Cherry Festival Queen and King competition," a committee spokesperson said. "The competition is a key element of the National Cherry Festival, creating excitement in the community through participation of events held by the entrants." The competition has run over majority of the festival's history, evolving in nature over the years while still retaining popular elements that locals can get behind and enjoy along with the entrants. "For those wishing to participate, entrants must be 18 years or older on July 1, 2022, and be residing in the Hilltops Region," the spokesperson said. "During the lead up to the festival each entrant is an ambassador for the festival while fundraising for their chosen local charity or local not for profit organisation." Entrants also contribute to the festival itself with funds raised being shared 60/40 between their chosen organisation and the National Cherry Festival to ensure the longevity of the event. "Over its history, the festival and the Cherry King/Queen competition have played an interconnecting role, each relying on the other for continuing existence," the spokesperson said. Trudi Summerfield, the 2021 Cherry Queen, "encourages anyone, male or female, who is interested, to embrace the opportunity to be crowned King or Queen". "The National Cherry Festival Committee invites people from the Hilltops Region interested in entering the competition to collect an information guide from the Young Visitor Information Centre, or download a copy from nationalcherryfestival.com.au," the committee said. For more information eligible locals can contact the Young Visitor Information Centre on 1800 628 233 or email vic@hilltops.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/9038add2-e6fc-4fcf-8fe9-402c5aaef674.jpg/r0_497_2400_1853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cherry King and Queen entries open for 2022