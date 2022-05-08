The Young Witness

Locals join together to help with hay load

Updated May 8 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of locals have joined together to help those who have been devastated by the flooding in the Hawkesbury River district.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.