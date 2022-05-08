Locals join together to help with hay load

A group of locals have joined together to help those who have been devastated by the flooding in the Hawkesbury River district.
Recent flooding has decimated crops and fields across the Hawkesbury with the Lions Club of Young a local farmer and a local haulage company joining forces to help those who need it.
"The Lions Club of Young, local Nubba farmer Wal Bradford and Potbury Haulage from Bribbaree are doing their bit for the chaos created by the recent floods in the Hawksbury district," Lions Club of Young member Geoff Freudenstein said.
"Local farmer Wal Bradford, was devastated many many years ago by fires in the Nubba area which stripped the property of grass and hay reserves.
"Assistance came in the way of friends and neighbours offering agistment for their stock to get them through the season."
Mr Freudenstein said that Mr Bradford hasn't forgotten all the help he received and after some fantastic wet weather he wanted to pay the favour forward with hay that could be used to feed livestock.
"This generosity was never forgotten," Mr Freudenstein said.
"With conditions much improved and coming out of a lush season he could see a need to assist those less fortunate who have just come through some of the worst floods in history."
Mr Bradford got in touch with the local Lions Club who then reached out to its Disaster Coordinator to organise the donation of hay.
"Wal contacted a Lions Club member about donating hay and they passed it on to me," Mr Freudenstein said.
"I spoke with the Lions District 201 N4 Disaster Co-ordinator Annemarie Jones at Geurie.
"Between Geoff and Annemarie, a local transport company, Potbury Haulage came on board to transport the hay to the Lions Disaster Relief depot in Richmond."
With all the coordination that went on Hawkesbury livestock are now able to have some normalcy as they recover from the flooding.
"The two loads are there now, helping feed starving stock," Mr Freudenstein said.
On top of the local load Potbury Haulage are also doing their bit to help those affected.
"Transport operator, Chris Potbury of Potbury Haulage is also transporting a further three semi-trailer loads of hay to come from the Illabo area which has been arranged in the same manner," Mr Freudenstein said.
"Farmers, who were decimated by bushfires or floods now have the opportunity to support those who have helped them in the past."
Mr Freudenstein said Lions have been co-ordinating and distributing hay to farmers in need after disasters for many years.
"The distribution is arranged through a local Lions Club therefore there are no overhead costs," he said.
"The distribution point at Richmond is manned by Lions and other volunteers who work closely with local disaster authorities."
There are also further distribution points in the far north of New South Wales and southern Queensland.
"The Lions motto "we serve" is never more prevalent than in these circumstances," Mr Freudenstein said.
"Lions would like to congratulate Wal Bradford, Chris Potbury and anyone, who in no small way allows us to offer up our support for those less fortunate."
The Lions Club of Young meet twice monthly at the Senior Citizens rooms in Main Street.
"Enjoying fun and service, Lions welcome you to come along and join our meetings as we work closely with the Lions Club of Boorowa for the residents of the Hilltops region," Mr Freudenstein said.
"Please telephone Secretary, Stuart Freudenstein if you are interested in being a part of the Lions family on 0427 113 372."
