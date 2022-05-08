Junior Joe Roberts wins Monthly Medal at the Golf Club

Saturday was the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning May Monthly Medals.
The medal winners were Jim Brewster in A Grade with 69 nett, Joe Roberts in B Grade with 68 nett and Ben Murray in C Grade with 65 nett.
The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Mick Ashton in A Grade with 75 on a countback, Joe Roberts in B Grade with 83 and Greg Nolan in C Grade with 86.
The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Steve Connelly in A Grade with 26 putts on a countback, Paul Blizzard in B Grade with 28 putts and Geoff Hill in C Grade with 27 putts.
The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 7th and was won by Jim Brewster.
The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Jim Brewster with 45cm and Jim also won the 17th with 143cm.
The Young Services Club second shot NTPs were won by Stuart Norton in A Grade on the 3rd with 45cm, Grant Noakes in B Grade on the 9th with 90cm and C Grade was not struck.
The best Junior scores were Joe Roberts and Jack Nicolls.
The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Greg Murray.
The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Peter Campbell, Ian Wells and Ron Thompson.
Balls went down to 74 nett on a countback and there were 65 players.
Next Saturday 14th May is the Watson's Garage Centenary Two Person Ambrose for Men.
The following Saturday 21st May is the 2 Person Medley Ambrose Keno qualifier sponsored by James French.
The event is played in Men's, Ladies and Mixed divisions.
Saturday 28th May is a stableford best 3 multiplier sponsored by Ben Dean, Phil Mitchell and Hamblin's Pharmacy.
In the Mixed Matchplay quarter final Michele and Col Blizzard defeated Joy and Mark McCormick 1 up.
Congratulations to former Young junior Adam Hatch on winning the West Australia Amateur Championships in March at Mount Lawley defeating Josiah Edwards 2 and 1.
Adam also went close to winning the West Australia Amateur title in 2017, eventually going down to golf superstar, and now Touring Professional, Min Woo Lee in the final, held at Gosnells Golf Club.
Adam, who plays out of the Royal Fremantle Golf Club these days, started the match quickly to be 3 up after only 3 holes, and held on strongly to go to lunch after 18 holes with a 4 up lead.
Despite some great golf from his young adversary, Adam closed out the match on the 35th hole, winning 2 and 1.
Trusting his processes and solid ball striking along with confident putting (especially from inside 3 metres) is what Adam is attributing his success to.
This is another feather in the cap for Adam, who has previously competed well in the Australian Amateur Championships and has represented Western Australia in teams events.
The Wednesday Medley was won by Suzy Manning with 38 points and she won 6 balls.
Second was Paul Faichney with 36 points from Des Daley with 35 points on a countback from Peter Doherty.
Balls went down to 25 points on a countback and there were 36 players.
The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Trish Miller with 20 points.
Second was Ian Tierney with 19 points and balls went to 14 points. There were 12 players.
Mothers Day impacted the Sunday medley and there was no play.
The Kyle McGovern Electrical medley returns next Sunday. The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security jackpot will be $30.
The Social Club played a 14 hole event which was won by Peter Hall with 54 nett. Runner up was Jim Delahunty with 55 nett from Paul Levett with 56 nett. There were 13 players.
