Police hunt jail escapee

Police were yesterday looking for an inmate who escaped from a Riverina jail.
Marc Allen, 33, was reported missing from the minimum-security Mannus Correctional Centre near Tumbarumba after he was last seen about 2.45pm on Saturday.
Allen is described as Caucasian, about 170-180cm tall, thin build, and has tattoos of hands on his neck.
He was wearing green pants and t-shirt, a green jacket and black joggers.
