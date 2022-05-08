The Young Witness

Young extends red hot start to season

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 8 2022 - 10:20pm, first published 10:19pm
BIG HIT: The Young defence led by Nick Cornish drives back Ryan Fletcher in their big win over Brothers on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Young continues to flex their abundance of firepower with a 10-try rout of Brothers.

