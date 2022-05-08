The Young Witness

Two pupil free days for local Catholic schools

Updated May 8 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Archdiocese of Canberra-Goulburn have announced that there will be an extra two pupil free days at local Catholic schools this term.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.