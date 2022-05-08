Two pupil free days for local Catholic schools

The Archdiocese of Canberra-Goulburn have announced that there will be an extra two pupil free days at local Catholic schools this term.
According to communication from one school it is for staff to deal with an increasing workload due to COVID-19.
"To assist staff with their ongoing increased workload due to COVID related issues, Catholic Education has allocated a further two pupil free days in Term 2, 2022," Hennessy Catholic College principal Kathy Holding said.
"Staff will be involved in professional learning and planning on these days."
Hennessy Catholic College will be joined by St Mary's Primary School Young, St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Grenfell, Trinity Catholic School Murrumburrah and Sacred Heart Central School Cootamundra in adding the extra pupil free days.
The pupil free days in Term 2 will be Friday, June 10 and Friday, July 1.
