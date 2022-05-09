The Young Witness
Marc Allen arrested by police in Wagga home three days after alleged escape from Tumbarumba prison

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated May 9 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:37am
Marc Allen

The inmate who allegedly escaped a Riverina jail last week has been arrested after being found by police in a Wagga home, more than 100 kilometres away from the prison.

