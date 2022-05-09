The inmate who allegedly escaped a Riverina jail last week has been arrested after being found by police in a Wagga home, more than 100 kilometres away from the prison.
Marc Allen, 33, was reported missing from the minimum-security Mannus Correctional Centre, just south of Tumbarumba, on Friday afternoon.
Advertisement
After three days of police searches, Allen was found at a home in Bourkelands shortly after midday yesterday.
According to Inspector Broadfoot, investigations into the exact circumstances of his alleged escape from the jail are continuing and he is expected to be charged with escaping custody.
"I'm not aware of any additional offences since he has been at liberty but we will certainly be looking into it," he said.
Police will be looking to determine the exact details of Allen's movement and actions since his alleged escape. "We'd like to know exactly where he's been and what he's been up to in the couple of days that he's been out of custody," Inspector Broadfoot said.
Wagga is more than 110 kilometres away from the Mannus Correctional Centre and police are investigating whether Allen had any assistance travelling to the city.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.