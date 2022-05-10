Liz Gregory and Daisy Patch English Affair have a Royally good time

Affectionately known as Albert, Daisy Patch English Affair, owned by Liz, took out reserve champion child's small galloway ridden by Liz Taylor at the Southern Cross Show Horse Spectacular, won their Riding Pony gelding any age over 13hh and not exceeding (ne) 14.2hh, came second in the ladies galloway, third in the open lightweight galloway over 14hh and ne 14.2hh and came sixth in the Riding Pony mare or gelding over 13.2hh ne 14.2hh ridden by Emma Rayner at Sydney Royal Easter Show and then backed it up at Bathurst Royal taking home Reserve Champion led Australian National Saddlehorse Association (ANSA), first in the ladies galloway, first in the open lightweight galloway 14hh ne 14.2hh, Reserve Champion open galloway, reserve champion ridden Riding Pony and fourth in the ridden ANSA with Emma once again in the saddle.