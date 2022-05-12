The Young Witness

Tom New has a Royally good time at Sydney

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
May 12 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

First time riding at Sydney

Tom New is no stranger to being in the ring at the Sydney Royal Easter Show having competed many times over the years in led classes, however, this year was his first year that he took to the saddle to compete.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.