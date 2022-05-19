St Mary's Primary School is an exceptional Kindergarten to Year 6 school, catering for the families of Young. The dedicated team of professional teaching and administration staff offer a safe, nurturing environment for young learners with modern classrooms, outstanding technology resources, fantastic playground facilities and natural green spaces for play and exploration.
We are a school of excellence in all aspects of teaching and learning, and strive for continual improvement in educational practices and outcomes. We have a very strong learning support team who assist students experiencing difficulties achieving their potential. St Mary's is a vibrant community of families and staff that contribute and participate in partnership in our students' educational journeys.
St Mary's differs from other schools with unique aspects to our educational offering. Our focus is 100 per cent on young children and preparing them for their educational journey. We offer a number of educational programs for our students, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to experience success and a large variety of sporting pathways.
At St Mary's, staff are empowered to use their talents and abilities so they can provide engaging and fulfilling learning opportunities to every student and their individual needs. For more information visit www.stmarysyoung.nsw.edu.au.
Vision
Red Bend Catholic College fosters educational excellence within a Christian environment. Through our Marist charism, we engage minds, hearts and spirits, inspiring our students to live well-rounded, ethical lives of respect, service and compassion. The College community invigorates critical thinking and interdependent learning in our students, and they thrive in a safe environment which nurtures wellbeing and a sense of belonging.
PRINCIPAL'S MESSAGE
Red Bend Catholic College offers a Marist-inspired educational experience for boys and girls from Years 7 to 12. As a Marist school, it aims to develop young people of character, integrity and compassion in becoming Good Christians and Good Citizens.
The nurturing learning environment at the College focuses on well-being, resilience, and care, with a deep belief that every student is capable of successful learning. Our dynamic Red Bend develop professional relationships based on trust and connection with the students, families and carers. Expectations are high and students are supported in a way that allows them to extend their growth, connect their skills and achieve their personal best. Our HSC results are strong and we cater for various pathways and career options to maximise student opportunities.
The College is a place where students feel safe and connected with a sense of belonging. There is a strong commitment to seeing the students grow into adults who will contribute to the world around them. Each student is valued as an individual and we strive to provide them with the best educational opportunities.
As a day and boarding College, boarding is an important part of the College's identity and tradition. Boarders come from regional and remote areas to Red Bend, and it is here that they make "lifelong friends''.
A diverse range of co-curricular and sporting activities are offered to enhance the students learning experiences and to develop their strengths, talents and character. With extensive facilities, the College is able to offer a range of sporting activities and co-curricular programs including music, public speaking and debating, cattle and sheep teams, agriculture, and community service to name only some of the activities that engage the students and extend their experiences.
Students integrate life, faith and learning experiences through outreach service programs such as Meals on Wheels, Gardening for Seniors in the local community and Immersion opportunities. These activities provide great learning experiences that lead to a different perspective on life.
To find out more about Red Bend Catholic College, visit www.redbendcc.nsw.edu.au.
The Kindergarten class at Young Public School recently celebrated 50 amazing days at school. We are proud to have an impressive 81 students in Kindergarten this year, an outstanding group of new additions to our school. We are also excited to announce that enrolments for 2023 are now open.
Now is the perfect time to call Young Public School and make an appointment for a school tour, where you can see why the majority of local families choose Young Public School for their children's growth and education.
Young Public School (YPS) staff take great pride in providing quality education for the 21st century learner. We boast a broad range of evidence-based programs to support students' intellectual, emotional, and physical health.
YPS is set on two hectares, and encompasses separate playgrounds for infants and primary, a dual quiet zone, and a full-size sporting field which is used daily. We have a rich history of sporting success and offer coaching for PSSA teams, regularly achieving at district, Riverina, and state level.
Did you know YPS has an award-winning school band conducted by Mark Corkery, of the Young Regional School of Music? On-site music lessons are available during school time, as well as informal ukulele lessons or choir.
In addition to the multitude of social and emotional supports offered, YPS has a School Counsellor available three days per week, Speech Pathologist available one day a week, Occupational Therapist available one day a week, Family Support Officer available one day a wee, Chaplain available one day a week, and an Aboriginal Education Officer available one day a week. Bob, our accredited therapy dog, is also on hand to make our students smile, and keeps his handler, Mrs Caldow, extremely busy.
YPS has a strong emphasis on technology with class sets of laptops for the entire school, supplied free of charge. Students have a unique opportunity to participate in Aurora Opportunity Class lessons from within our school, providing extension opportunities for students. We have had great success with debating and public speaking and are delighted with the many opportunities for students to lead at our school. We hold a strong commitment to the philosophy of making learning visible for all students. Visible Learning principles are embedded into quality teaching and evidence-based program delivery.
To find out more about Young Public School, call 02 6382 2453 or visit www.young-p.schools.nsw.gov.au.
If you want a personalised education and an individual learning program for your child, then look no further than Monteagle Public School.
Our teaching and support staff are totally committed to providing the very best outcomes for each child, whether it be in the classroom, the sporting field, or any of our other amazing activities.
Our school is up to date with technology with a computer for each child from Kindergarten to Year 6, and along with computers, we have iPads, a 3D printer, STEM robotics kits and brand new interactive panel boards (which have replaced outdated whiteboards).
We join with the other small schools in the Young area to participate in swimming and sporting carnivals, concerts, excursions and many other activities throughout the year. This allows friendships to develop between schools and assists students transition to their secondary schooling.
All students in small schools are given the same opportunities. Whether it be singing in a choir, learning drums and marimbas, tennis or swimming lessons, or being in a concert - nobody misses out.
If you would like further information, or would like to visit our school, you can call 02 6383 6207 or visit www.monteagle-p.schools.nsw.gov.au. We can arrange a time that suits to give you a tour and answer any questions you may have.
We all know that heading to high school is exciting, but we also know that for some students it can be a nervous time. For this reason, the dedicated staff at Young High School (YHS) have worked hard to create a new framework which provides even more support for our students as they transition into high school.
To be G.R.E.A.T
Growth, Resilience, Empathy, Acceptance and Teamwork (G.R.E.A.T) are the foundations on which we build a strong community of responsible, engaged learners. The vast opportunities on offer at YHS nurture, inspire and challenge students to learn collaboratively, embrace their academic ability and develop the skills required to make informed and positive contributions to their daily lives.
Our vision at YHS guides the development of the G.R.E.A.T values required to tackle any challenge in life beyond school, and this journey begins in Year 7.
Welcome to the Connected Curriculum
Year 7 students begin their time at YHS in a supportive, familiar environment where they work collaboratively with their friends and teachers to achieve not only as an individual, but as part of a team. The Connected Curriculum model draws together the knowledge and skills of the key learning areas in engaging, authentic, integrated units, which are underpinned by a strong focus on literacy and numeracy.
Teachers and Learning Spaces
The Connected Curriculum model allows our Year 7 students the opportunity to work with six teachers. Their three core teachers (Connected Curriculum, Maths/Science, English/HSIE), meet fortnightly to discuss the progress of the students in their care. In this way, we really do know our students and how they learn. Our newly refurbished Connected Curriculum classrooms are bright and inviting. With new technology and furniture, these areas quickly become a familiar, comfortable, and predictable space for learning.
Connect, Succeed, Thrive (CST)
YHS has introduced The Resilience Project (TRP) through our Connect, Succeed and Thrive (CST) wellbeing sessions. TRP is an emotionally engaging program that provides evidence-based practical wellbeing strategies to build resilience in our young people. Students have access to multiple staff members for all types of support. Support can range from a catch-up chat to targeted support surrounding subject choices, friendships and learning. In Year 7, support begins with the Connected Curriculum teacher and the Year Advisor.
Extra- Curricular
At YHS there are endless opportunities, both in and out of the classroom, that allow for creativity, encourage growth and establish a sense of belonging. Some of these include our Leadership Team, Duke of Edinburgh program, Drum-Beat, Bike Club, sporting teams, debating, dance, band, choir and academic teams such as the Tournament of the Minds, Da Vinci Decathalon and the Game Changer Challenge. Our school facilitates opportunities for all students to strive to be G.R.E.A.T and aspire to REACH FOR THE STARS.