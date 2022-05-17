McCormack says he's been a strong advocate for Young

Federal Member for Riverina and Nationals candidate for the May 21 election Michael McCormack is urging voters to consider his record of delivery for the region and who can better manage the economy when casting their ballots at the poll.
Mr McCormack said he had been a strong advocate for residents of the Hilltops Local Government Area (LGA) and had delivered once-in-a-generation road and community infrastructure improvements as well supporting residents and their jobs through one of the worst droughts in living memory, a mouse plague and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Nationals in Coalition have a strong plan for the future," Mr McCormack said.
"The Government outlined our plan in the recent Budget which will set us on the best path to continue to grow the economy, to continue to support those who need it most and to continue to deliver for the regions, which have never previously seen the level of funding this Government has delivered through initiatives such as the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program which I put in place as Deputy Prime Minister," Mr McCormack said.
Mr McCormack said the Drought Communities Programme was delivering many projects which were saving and creating jobs and improving lives in the Hilltops LGA, such renewing and reconfiguring the amenities building at the Harden-Murrumburrah pool and new kerb and guttering along Nea Street at Young.
The Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program is funding a safe B-double decoupling bay and rest area for heavy vehicle drivers at Milvale Road at Young, improving drainage at Binalong Street and Lucan Street at Harden and reconstructing sections of footpath in the Young central business district.
Some $8.7 million has been allocated to the Hilltops LGA through LRCI for community-building and road improvements projects.
Hilltops Council was granted $1.8 million to revitalise the Murrimboola Creek precinct at Harden-Murrumburrah through the Building Better Regions Fund and the Southern Cross Cinema at Young received $70,000 in COVID support through two rounds of the Supporting Cinemas Retention Endurance and Enhancement of Neighbourhoods (SCREEN) Fund.
"These are just a small number of examples of how the Government has shown its faith in and supported Hilltops residents and community organisations," Mr McCormack said.
Mr McCormack said the Government's response to the pandemic had saved 700,000 jobs and tens of thousands of lives throughout Australia.
"These are challenging times, but the Liberal and Nationals' team have a plan for our future," Mr McCormack said.
"Our plan will deliver more jobs, with national unemployment below 4 per cent and unemployment in the Riverina and Central West even lower than that.
"Our plan will deliver tax relief for workers and small businesses, will invest in roads, rail, water infrastructure and renewable energy technology, will make record investments in health and other essential services and invest in stronger defence, security and borders."
