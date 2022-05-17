The Young Witness

McCormack says he's been a strong advocate for Young

Updated May 17 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal Member for Riverina and Nationals candidate for the May 21 election Michael McCormack is urging voters to consider his record of delivery for the region and who can better manage the economy when casting their ballots at the poll.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.