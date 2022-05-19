Best recipe for success Advertising Feature

WORKING TOGETHER: Student support is incredibly strong and a priority, ensuring that our students can connect, succeed and thrive. Photo: Supplied

We all know that heading to high school is exciting, but we also know that for some students it can be a nervous time. For this reason, the dedicated staff at Young High School (YHS) have worked hard to create a new framework which provides even more support for our students as they transition into high school.

To be G.R.E.A.T

Growth, Resilience, Empathy, Acceptance and Teamwork (G.R.E.A.T) are the foundations on which we build a strong community of responsible, engaged learners. The vast opportunities on offer at YHS nurture, inspire and challenge students to learn collaboratively, embrace their academic ability and develop the skills required to make informed and positive contributions to their daily lives.

BRIGHT FUTURES: For more information on the opportunities that Young High School can provide, visit www.young-h.schools.nsw.gov.au. Photo: Supplied

Our vision at YHS guides the development of the G.R.E.A.T values required to tackle any challenge in life beyond school, and this journey begins in Year 7.

Welcome to the Connected Curriculum

Year 7 students begin their time at YHS in a supportive, familiar environment where they work collaboratively with their friends and teachers to achieve not only as an individual, but as part of a team. The Connected Curriculum model draws together the knowledge and skills of the key learning areas in engaging, authentic, integrated units, which are underpinned by a strong focus on literacy and numeracy.

Teachers and Learning Spaces

The Connected Curriculum model allows our Year 7 students the opportunity to work with six teachers. Their three core teachers (Connected Curriculum, Maths/Science, English/HSIE), meet fortnightly to discuss the progress of the students in their care. In this way, we really do know our students and how they learn. Our newly refurbished Connected Curriculum classrooms are bright and inviting. With new technology and furniture, these areas quickly become a familiar, comfortable, and predictable space for learning.

Connect, Succeed, Thrive (CST)

YHS has introduced The Resilience Project (TRP) through our Connect, Succeed and Thrive (CST) wellbeing sessions. TRP is an emotionally engaging program that provides evidence-based practical wellbeing strategies to build resilience in our young people. Students have access to multiple staff members for all types of support. Support can range from a catch-up chat to targeted support surrounding subject choices, friendships and learning. In Year 7, support begins with the Connected Curriculum teacher and the Year Advisor.

Extra- Curricular