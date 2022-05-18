The Young Witness
Graduate Registered Nurses welcomed to Young

Updated May 18 2022 - 5:25am, first published 1:14am
Some of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District's 65 newly graduated Registered Nurses.

In a major boost for communities across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), 65 newly graduated Registered Nurses (RNs) have this week commenced their careers in the region, including at Young.

