The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

CCTV released as police re-appeal for information following ram raid | Video | Photos

Updated May 20 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have released CCTV stills and video from a ram raid on a local motorcycle shop last month in the hopes that someone will come forward with information.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.