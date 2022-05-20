From the commander's desk: working with the community

The primary role of NSW Police Force is to reduce crime and violence and improve public safety.
To do this, police need to work closely with all members of the community including members of culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds, Aboriginal people, Vulnerable People and Youth.
The Hume Police District of Southern Highlands, Goulburn, Yass and Young are seeking people willing to be Support Persons.
As a Support Person you will be asked to provide assistance during any a period of detainment or an investigative procedure in which a Vulnerable Person, CALD, Aboriginal or Young Person are involved.
This may be due to timidness, immaturity, they appear to be out of their depth, or be inexperienced in legal matters and, therefore, may need advice to assist in understanding their rights.
Sometimes Police have a legal responsibility to provide a person in custody with a support person.
Your presence can also act as a check on possible unfair treatment of the person and to ensure any conduct is fair and proper.
Young persons, vulnerable person, impaired or those effected by substance present at the police station all hours of the day and night and on such occasions, police relied on family or the small few who have provided this support in the past.
The Hume PD are always seeking to increase the SUPPORT PERSON 's to assist police in time of need.
If you willing to assist, please feel free to contact the Officer in Charge of your local area.
