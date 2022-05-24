Re-elected to the Riverina

The swing votes at Young Town Hall moved to Richard Orchard for One Nation who recieved 12.17 per cent of the votes (149 votes), the Liberal Democrats candidate Dean McCrae with 8.33 per cent of the vote (102). Steve Karaitiana for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers received 6.45 per cent of the vote (79 votes) with Independent Darren Ciavarella picking up 1.55 per cent and the Greens also managed to pick up a 0.27 per cent swing with 6.29 per cent of the vote. At Young Town Hall there were 148 informal votes from a total of 1372.