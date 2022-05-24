Re-elected to the Riverina

National Party Candidate Michael McCormack has been re-elected to his seat of Riverina, however it wasn't the resounding win of years gone by.
Mr McCormack easily found victory bringing home 65.11 per cent of the vote in the two-party preferred to Labor candidate Mark Jeffreson's 34.89 per cent.
With almost double the candidates from the previous election and with more party choices for locals to choose from you can easily understand why there was a 4.37 per cent swing away from Mr McCormack.
According to the data from the Australian Electoral Commission at the Young Town Hall there was a 15.50 per cent swing away from Mr McCormack, a 5.65 per cent swing away from Mr Jeffreson and a 7.64 per cent swing away from Daniel Martelozzo for the United Australia Party.
The swing votes at Young Town Hall moved to Richard Orchard for One Nation who recieved 12.17 per cent of the votes (149 votes), the Liberal Democrats candidate Dean McCrae with 8.33 per cent of the vote (102). Steve Karaitiana for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers received 6.45 per cent of the vote (79 votes) with Independent Darren Ciavarella picking up 1.55 per cent and the Greens also managed to pick up a 0.27 per cent swing with 6.29 per cent of the vote. At Young Town Hall there were 148 informal votes from a total of 1372.
At Young North Public School there was a 11.43 per cent swing away from Mr McCormack, a 4.93 per cent swing away from Mr Jeffreson, a 11.43 per cent swing away from Mr Martelozzo and a 0.86 per cent swing away from Mr Organ.
Those votes were picked up by Mr Orchard with 10.38 per cent of the vote, Mr Karaitiana with 8.49 per cent of the vote, Mr Ciavarella with 1.65 per cent of the vote and Mr McCrae with 7.78 per cent of the vote. There were 41 informal votes out of a total of 465 votes.
Young Public School had similar returns with a swing away for the Nationals (12.75 per cent), United Australia Party (6.87 per cent) and the Greens (3.31 per cent).
Labor had received a swing of 0.57 percent to bring home 25.66 per cent of the vote, while One Nation had 8.19 per cent of the vote, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers had 5.97 per cent, Independent had 2.43 per cent and Liberal Democrats 5.75 per cent of the vote.
In pre-polling there was a 8.56 swing towards One Nation, a 1.97 per cent swing away from Labor, a 9.41 per cent swing away from UAP, a 5.21 per cent swing towards SFF, a 11.28 per cent swing away from Nationals, a 2.19 per cent swing towards the Independent, a 7.38 per cent swing towards the Lib Dems and a 0.67 per cent swing away from the Greens.
