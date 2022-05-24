Young Hospital Auxiliary has picked up a huge prize with being awarded the Dame Marie Bashir AD CVO trophy.
A group of Young Hospital Auxiliary committee members attended the regional forum recently where they were presented with the prize.
"Lyn Freudenstein (Secretary), Rob Nash (our new treasurer) and his wife Dorothy and I attended the United Hospital Auxiliaries (UHA) Regional Forum held at Boorowa recently," Janice ward said.
"UHA State President Tracey Wilkinson from Orange and Riverina Regional Representative Liane Preinbergs from Tumut were in attendance."
There were a number of award winners from across the region who were presented with other awards after not being able to attend the state conference last year due to COVID.
"State awards won by our region were announced at this regional event because COVID prevented the NSW Conference being held late last year," Janice said.
"The highlight of the day was when it was announced that Young Hospital Auxiliary had been awarded the Dame Marie Bashir AD CVO Trophy for Most Money Raised Gross for a NSW Rural Facility with less than 100 beds."
The award was for 2021 which makes winning all the more impressive when the Young Hospital Auxiliary had to fundraise through the peak of the COVID pandemic.
"Wagga also received a major award," Janice said.
"We were also awarded two certificates for fund raising."
Janice contributes the win to the local community and how they are always willing to reach into their pockets to support the Auxiliary.
"This outstanding success was only due to the high regard that our auxiliary is held by the community and the generous support we receive," Janice said.
"We are so appreciative of this support and also the many years of wonderful service previous members of the Auxiliary have given, which helps us to secure this support and recognition - all for the benefit of anyone who needs to use the Young Hospital."
After what have been a few tough years for fundraising with the pandemic the Young Hospital Auxiliary are now back on track to ensure that the local hospital gets as many of the items on its wish list as they can by holding stalls, raffles and events like its Soup Day.
