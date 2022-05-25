Jeannie hangs up her scrubs after 42-years at Young Hospital

Local nurse Jeannie Kerr has hung up her scrubs after 42 years working at the Young Hospital.
Advertisement
Though she is taking some well earned Long Service Leave Jeannie worked her last shift at the hospital last Thursday.
Over the years Jeannie has worked in many areas of the hospital including the maternity ward and surgery more recently, and the Young Witness was fortunate enough to catch up with her just after her final surgery.
"It feels good," she said. "I thought I might be sad but I don't feel sad."
Starting her tenure on February 15 1980 Jeannine began as a pupil nurses aide.
She still remembers very clearly walking in to interview and leaving after being fitted with her uniform by the housekeeper Mrs J Braham.
"I trained at Young Hospital and the Dr JJ Brennan school of nursing at Cootamundra so we had our block there," she said. "I think we went in two blocks of two and then a three week block in the 12 months."
Nurses aides were what Enrolled Nurses became before the name change.
"I did some more training in medication administration in 2008 and before that in 1998 I did conversion to become an enrolled nurse," she said. "I did an Advanced Diploma of nursing for enrolled nurses in 2011."
Jeannie explained that when she started they trained in the hospital and learned on the job.
"We trained in the hospital back then and there were heaps of us," Jeannie said. "We lived in the nurses home that was over here where the new hospital is.
"We moved over to the new hospital in 2004-2005 and made lots of lifetime friends and met my husband.
"He was having his appendix out," she said. "I didn't go out with him for a while but that's where we first met."
Jeannie had many stories about her time living in the nurses home.
"We used to get leave passes," she said. "Matron Sturtridge lived in the big flat at the front of it and she kept an eye on us but you'd have to totter into the hospital and get the nurse who was on charge to go and let you in.
"You were only allowed out until about 11pm or something and then once you were there after you'd finished your training it could be until midnight.
"I remember tottering in on one night and there was a little RN called Trish Clarke and she was mopping up in the middle of the male ward and she had to stop that and come and let us in to the hospital."
Over her 42-years at the Young Hospital there have been many changes, not only with the physical buildings but with the protocols, methods and practices as well, but through all of that there is one thing that Jeannie says is always memorable and stays with her.
Advertisement
"Seeing patients get well and go home," Jeannie said. "It's been a bit hard a couple of times when people that you've looked after a long time die, but it's lovely to see babies born."
Over the past few years she has been working in theatre assisting in operations, however, a number of parents of new teenagers and pre-teens would remember Jeannie from the maternity ward at the hospital.
"It's been pretty rewarding," she said.
"The other thing that's really good is when patients are grateful.
"Some patients that you don't think would be grateful are and others that you bend over backwards for aren't."
Jeannie said that even through COVID she has found her work rewarding, however she feels that now is the time for her to retire.
Advertisement
"I'm just getting a bit tired," she joked. "I've been doing this for 42 years and my husband is winding back a little bit too so we thought we might do a bit of travelling."
After over four decades there are numerous people that Jeannie wanted to thank but with so many she was worried she would forget someone.
"Christine Arthur, she's been a good boss for the last couple of years, it's been a nice bunch of girls and boys that I've been working with along the way.
"I also want to thank Greg and my girls for their fantastic support throughout my nursing year. I couldn't have done it without them."
Lastly we asked Jeannie what she would like to see change for nurses.
"The thing I do wish they would do is bring training back into hospitals," she said. "So they can get on the job training."
Advertisement
Finally she had some words of advice for anyone thinking about getting into nursing.
"If they want to do it, do it, it's rewarding," she said.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.