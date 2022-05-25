The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Jeannie hangs up her scrubs after 42-years at Young Hospital

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated May 25 2022 - 2:43am, first published 1:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local nurse Jeannie Kerr has hung up her scrubs after 42 years working at the Young Hospital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.