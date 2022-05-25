A YOUNG family's night was made after a chance run-in with some of the Home and Away cast members at the local Services Club on Tuesday.
Siblings Isabelle, Aidan and Evie Mesa are huge fans of the long-running Australian soap, and were beyond shocked when they ran into Ray Meagher, who plays Alf Stewart, Lynne McGranger, who plays Irene Roberts, Georgie Parker, who plays Roo Stewart and Ada Nicodemou who plays Leah Patterson.
Advertisement
Mother Rebecca Mesa said eldest daughter Isabelle had asked to go down to the Young RSL Club after being told some of the Home and Away cast had been there for dinner the night before.
Sure enough, Isabelle was on to something.
"I made them run in to see if any of them were there before I went in and they all come running out to the car so excited saying; 'Mum, they are in there', so I went in and they were eating dinner," Mrs Mesa said.
"When they had finished I said to Izzy, 'just go up to them politely and say, I'm a massive fan do you mind if we can get a picture'?"
Mrs Mesa said all four of the cast members were extremely polite and agreed to have a picture taken.
"They [the kids] were very nice to them and asked them their names and some other questions and they [the cast members] were very polite back and said; 'sure', and then they took the photo," she said.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.