Former Weddin Councillor sanctioned after code of conduct investigation

Updated May 27 2022 - 2:24am, first published 2:23am
Former Weddin Shire Councillor and candidate in the Hilltops Council election John Niven was sanctioned by Weddin Shire Council on Thursday night at its ordinary meeting after the findings of an investigation into alleged breeches in the Council code of conduct.

