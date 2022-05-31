The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Drane takes out Memorial

May 31 2022 - 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a big day last Sunday, May 29 at Woodstock Park Speedway for round 2 of the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club's club championship which coincided with the running of the Pauline Langfield Memorial Race.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.