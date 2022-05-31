Lions listen to Landcare

The Lions Club of Young held its most recent meeting with an amazing dinner and a fantastic speaker who gave a very informative talk.
Members were entertained through their dinner with a very educational presentation about Young Landcare by local Fin Martin.
"Fin is Manager Land Services for Riverina Local Land Services, based in Young and a member/volunteer of Young District Landcare," Lion Stuart Freudenstein said.
Advertisement
"Fin gave a presentation, briefly covering the works that Young District Landcare has undertaken over the last few years."
Fin went into detail about how the local Landcare group has organised plantings, involved school students whenever possible and has seen many sites in and around Young be regenerated thanks to projects of the Young District Landcare group.
"Mainly Crown Land has been targeted for plantings, following Hilltops Council preparing the sites," Mr Freudenstein said.
According to Mr Martin Landcare members manage these sites until they are established when they eventually pass them on to Hilltops Council who look after and maintain the areas.
"While each Lions Club has its own service priorities, worldwide the environment is one of Lions five areas of need," Mr Freudenstein said.
"In past years the Young Lions Club has been involved in environmental projects and is now looking for suitable opportunities, likely to be in partnership with Young District Landcare."
To find out more about Young District Landcare, its projects and any upcoming events they may have jump online and visit https://landcare.nsw.gov.au/groups/young-district-landcare-inc/.
Follow Young Lions Club on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.