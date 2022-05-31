Info for Kings and Queens

The Cherry Festival committee are encouraging any locals interested in entering the annual Cherry King/Queen Competition to attend its information session.
"The National Cherry Festival committee would like to encourage Hilltops Region residents over the age of 18 to get involved and join the 2022 Cherry King/Queen Competition," the committee said. "The Cherry King/Queen competition over its long history plays an integral role in the success of the National Cherry Festival."
On top of its history and importance in the Festival it is also a way the community can take part too.
"It is also an important opportunity for the community to get involved and support fundraising for the charities chosen by each entrant," the committee said. "Anyone interested in entering the competition is invited to attend a casual information session at the Young Services Club on Wednesday 8 June 2022 from 6pm."
The committee is also calling on local organisations to join in as well.
"Non-profit community-based clubs and local charity organisations are also encouraged to attend the information session and nominate an entrant to represent their organisation and raise funds," they said.
2021 Cherry Queen Trudi Summerfield said taking part was an "opportunity to learn about the community, a local charity and yourself."
Competition information packs at the Young Visitor Information Centre for those considering their involvement.
The competition guidelines can also be downloaded from the National Cherry Festival website: www.nationalcherryfestival.com.au
